Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals race roster for Classic Brugge-De Panne 2024

Astana Qazaqstan Team begins its Belgium classic campaign with Classic Brugge-De Panne, slated for March 20th, Kazinform News Agency refers to the Team’s official website.

Rider roster: Yevgeniy Fedorov, Gleb Syritsa, Yevgeniy Gidich, Michele Gazzoli, Rüdiger Selig, Max Kanter.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Mario Manzoni.

Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.