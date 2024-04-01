EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:24, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals race roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2024

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals race roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2024
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 1st to 6th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team’s press service.

    Rider roster: Samuele Batistella, Gleb Brussenskiy, Gianmarco Garofoli, Harold Martín López, Igor Chzhan, Anton Kuzmin, Ide Schelling.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!