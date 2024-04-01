09:24, 01 April 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals race roster for Itzulia Basque Country 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Itzulia Basque Country, which will be held from April 1st to 6th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team’s press service.
Rider roster: Samuele Batistella, Gleb Brussenskiy, Gianmarco Garofoli, Harold Martín López, Igor Chzhan, Anton Kuzmin, Ide Schelling.
Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.