    08:10, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals rider roster for Milano-Sanremo 2024

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals rider roster for Milano-Sanremo 2024
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Monumental classic race of the season – Milano-Sanremo, which will be held in Italy on March 16th, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Team’s press service.

    Rider roster: Cees Bol, Samuele Battistella, Michele Gazzoli, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Alexey Lutsenko, Christian Scaroni, Simone Velasco.

    Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Mark Renshaw.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
