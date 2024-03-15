08:10, 15 March 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals rider roster for Milano-Sanremo 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Monumental classic race of the season – Milano-Sanremo, which will be held in Italy on March 16th, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Team’s press service.
Rider roster: Cees Bol, Samuele Battistella, Michele Gazzoli, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Alexey Lutsenko, Christian Scaroni, Simone Velasco.
Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Mark Renshaw.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.