EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 27 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals rider roster for Tour of Hainan 2024

    Astana Qazaqstan Team
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team is set to take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of Hainan to be held in China from August 27th to 31st, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team's press service. 

    Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Henok Mulubrhan, Vadim Pronskiy, Anton Kuzmin, Alessandro Romele (Astaną Qazaqstan Development Team).

    Sports director in race: Dmitry Sedoun.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x