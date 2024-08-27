16:12, 27 August 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals rider roster for Tour of Hainan 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team is set to take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour of Hainan to be held in China from August 27th to 31st, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Henok Mulubrhan, Vadim Pronskiy, Anton Kuzmin, Alessandro Romele (Astaną Qazaqstan Development Team).
Sports director in race: Dmitry Sedoun.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.