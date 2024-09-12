EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:33, 12 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals rider roster for Tour of Istanbul 2024

    Cycling
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour of Istanbul, which will be held in Turkey from September 12th to 15th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service. 

    Rider roster: Yevgeniy Gidich, Vadim Pronskiy, Anton Kuzmin and four riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, Alessandro Romele, Simone Zanini, Alexandr Vinokurov, Mattia Negrente.

    Sports director in race: Alexandr Shushemoin.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x