09:33, 12 September 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals rider roster for Tour of Istanbul 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour of Istanbul, which will be held in Turkey from September 12th to 15th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Yevgeniy Gidich, Vadim Pronskiy, Anton Kuzmin and four riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team, Alessandro Romele, Simone Zanini, Alexandr Vinokurov, Mattia Negrente.
Sports director in race: Alexandr Shushemoin.