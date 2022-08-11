EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:15, 11 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Arctic Race of Norway

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in 2.Pro stage race Arctic Race of Norway, which will be held in Norway from August 11th to 14th.

    Rider roster: Antonio Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Gleb Brussenskiy and two trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports director in race: Claudio Cucinotta.

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Race information: https://www.arctic-race-of-norway.com/en/



    Photo : astana-qazaqstan.com




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!