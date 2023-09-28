EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:48, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Coppa Agostoni

    Cycling
    Photo: Astana Qazaqstan Team's press service

    Astana Qazaqstan Team is continuing its Italian autumn classic campaign with Coppa Agostoni, which is to be held on September 28th, Kazinform quotes the Team’s press service.

    Rider roster: Simone Velasco, Samuele Battistella, Harold Tejada, Christian Scaroni, Gianmarco Garofoli and Michele Gazzoli (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

    Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.coppaagostoni.it

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Author
    Жанна Нурмаганбетова
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!