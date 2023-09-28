10:48, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Coppa Agostoni
Astana Qazaqstan Team is continuing its Italian autumn classic campaign with Coppa Agostoni, which is to be held on September 28th, Kazinform quotes the Team’s press service.
Rider roster: Simone Velasco, Samuele Battistella, Harold Tejada, Christian Scaroni, Gianmarco Garofoli and Michele Gazzoli (Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).
Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.
Race information: https://www.coppaagostoni.it
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.