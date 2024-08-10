EN
    15:17, 10 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2024

    cycling
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, which will be held on August 10th, Kazinform News Agency ciets the Team's press service.

     

    Rider roster: Gianmarco Garofoli, Anthon Charmig, Simone Velasco, Daniil Marukhin, Gleb Brussenskiy, Santiago Umba, Idę Schelling.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Mario Manzoni.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

