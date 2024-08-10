15:17, 10 August 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, which will be held on August 10th, Kazinform News Agency ciets the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Gianmarco Garofoli, Anthon Charmig, Simone Velasco, Daniil Marukhin, Gleb Brussenskiy, Santiago Umba, Idę Schelling.
Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Mario Manzoni.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.