Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for E3 Saxo Classic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in E3 Saxo Classic, which will be held tomorrow, on March 24th.

Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Davide Martinelli, Leonardo Basso, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Kazinform refers to the Team’s press service.

Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Mario Manzoni.

Race information: https://www.e3saxoclassic.be

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».