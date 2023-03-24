EN
    07:36, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for E3 Saxo Classic

    None
    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in E3 Saxo Classic, which will be held tomorrow, on March 24th.

    Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Cees Bol, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Davide Martinelli, Leonardo Basso, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Kazinform refers to the Team’s press service.

    Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Mario Manzoni.

    Race information: https://www.e3saxoclassic.be

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Cycling
