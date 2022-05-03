Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro d’Italia 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to present its roster for the first Grand Tour of the season – Giro d’Italia, which will be held from May 6th to 29th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), David De La Cruz (ESP), Joe Dombrowski (USA), Vadim Pronskiy (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Harold Tejada (COL), and Valerio Conti (ITA).

Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA), Mario Manzoni (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.