10:11, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro d’Abruzzo 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian 2.1 stage race Giro d’Abruzzo, which will be held from April 9th to 12th, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team’s official website.
Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Max Kanter, Santiago Umba, Nicolas Vinokurov, Daniil Marukhin, Alessandro Romele, Davide Toneatti (last two – Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).
Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta, Giuseppe Martinelli.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.