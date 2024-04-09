EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:11, 09 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro d’Abruzzo 2024

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Giro d’Abruzzo 2024
    Photo credit: @SprintCycling

    Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian 2.1 stage race Giro d’Abruzzo, which will be held from April 9th to 12th, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Max Kanter, Santiago Umba, Nicolas Vinokurov, Daniil Marukhin, Alessandro Romele, Davide Toneatti (last two – Astana Qazaqstan Development Team).

    Sports directors in race: Bruno Cenghialta, Giuseppe Martinelli.

    Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Astana Pro Team Cycling
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!