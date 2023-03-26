EN
    11:15, 26 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for GP Industria&amp;amp;Artigianato 2023

    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 1.Pro UCI Europe Tour one-day race GP Industria & Artigianato, which will be held in Italy on March 26th.

    Rider roster: Igor Chzhan, Manuele Boaro, Yuriy Natarov, Antonio Nibali, Alexandr Riabushenko, Christian Scaroni, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Orlando Maini, Giacomo Notari.

    Race information: https://ciclismolarcianese.it

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
