    07:36, 13 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Jaen Paraiso Interior 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team continues its Spanish campaign with Jaen Paraiso Interior, a one-day race with white gravel sections, last year won by Alexey Lutsenko. The race will be held tomorrow, on February 13th.

    Rider roster: Yevgeniy Gidich, Fabio Felline, Christian Scaroni, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Vadim Pronskiy, Artyom Zakharov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s press service.

    Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni, Orlando Maini.

    Race information: https://clasicajaen.com

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com


