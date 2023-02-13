Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Jaen Paraiso Interior 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team continues its Spanish campaign with Jaen Paraiso Interior, a one-day race with white gravel sections, last year won by Alexey Lutsenko. The race will be held tomorrow, on February 13th.

Rider roster: Yevgeniy Gidich, Fabio Felline, Christian Scaroni, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Vadim Pronskiy, Artyom Zakharov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s press service.

Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni, Orlando Maini.

Race information: https://clasicajaen.com

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com