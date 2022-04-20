Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for La Flèche Wallonne 2022

NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the famous classic race La Flèche Wallonne, which will be held tomorrow on April 20th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster consists of Leonardo Basso (ITA), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Simone Velasco (ITA), Stefan De Bod (RSA), and Andrey Zeits (KAZ).

Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as sports director in race.