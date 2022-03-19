EN
    14:16, 19 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Milano-Sanremo 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first Monumental classic of the season – Milano-Sanremo, which will be held tomorrow, on March 19th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Leonardo Basso (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Artyom Zakharov (KAZ).

    Stefano Zanini (ITA) and Mario Manzoni (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
