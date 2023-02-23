EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:11, 23 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for O Gran Camiño 2023

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish stage race O Gran Camiño, which will be held from February 23rd to 26th.

    Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Gleb Brussenskiy, Yuriy Natarov, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Gianni Moscon, Simone Velasco.

    Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Orlando Maini, Kazinform quotes the Team’s press service.

    Race information: https://ograncamino.gal

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!