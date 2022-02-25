Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the first UCI WorldTour race in Europe: the classic race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite, which will be held in Belgium on February 26th, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

Rider roster includes Leonardo Basso (ITA), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Gianni Moscon (ITA), and Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ). Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as the sports director in race.