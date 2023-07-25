EN
    07:44, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Ordiziako Klasika 2023

    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is opening its second half of the season with the Spanish one-day race Ordiziako Klasika, which will be held tomorrow, on July 25th.

    Rider roster: Simone Velasco, Fabio Felline, Javier Romo, Leonardo Basso, Manuele Boaro, Nurbergen Nurlykhassym, Yuriy Natarov, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli, Orlando Maini.

    Race information: https://www.ordizia-pruebavillafranca.com.

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


