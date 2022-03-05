EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 05 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Paris-Nice 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the famous stage race Paris-Nice, which is going to be held from March 6th to 13th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster consists of Stefan De Bod (RSA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), David De La Cruz (SPA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Yuriy Natarov (KAZ).

    Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) and Bruno Cenghialta (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!