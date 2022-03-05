Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Paris-Nice 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the famous stage race Paris-Nice, which is going to be held from March 6th to 13th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster consists of Stefan De Bod (RSA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), David De La Cruz (SPA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Fabio Felline (ITA), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Yuriy Natarov (KAZ).

Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) and Bruno Cenghialta (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.