13:42, 21 April 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, which will be held from April 21st to 28th, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team’s press service.
Rider roster: Davide Ballerini, Mark Cavendish, Max Kanter, Harold Martín López, Vadim Pronskiy, Rüdiger Selig, Nicolas Vinokurov.
Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Sergey Yakovlev.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.