Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, which will be held from April 10th to 17th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Nicolas Vinokurov (KAZ, Development Team), and Matiss Kalverss (LAT, Development Team).

Mario Manzoni (ITA) and Sergey Yakovlev (KAZ) will serve as sports directors in race.