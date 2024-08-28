10:32, 28 August 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Renewi Tour 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Renewi Tour, which will be held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 28th to September 1st, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
Rider roster: Alberto Bettiol, Michael Mørkøv, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Max Kanter, Rüdiger Selig, Yevgeniy Gidich, Gleb Syritsa.
Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini, Sergey Yakovlev.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.