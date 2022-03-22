EN
    13:15, 22 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team together with three riders of its continental Team Astana Qazaqstan Development Team will take part in the Italian 2.1 stage race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, which will be held from March 22nd to 26th, the team's press service reports.

    The rider roster is made up of Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ), Gianmarco Garofoli (ITA, Development Team), Juan Carlos Lopez (COL, Development Team), Harold Martin Lopez (Ecuador, Development Team).

    Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) is a sports director in race.



    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
