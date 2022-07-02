Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Sibiu Cycling Tour 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Romanian stage race Sibiu Cycling Tour, which will be held from July 2nd to 5th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Javier Romo (ESP), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ).

Sergey Yakovlev (KAZ), Orlando Main (ITA) are to serve as sports directors in race.













Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com