EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:44, 02 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Sibiu Cycling Tour 2022

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Romanian stage race Sibiu Cycling Tour, which will be held from July 2nd to 5th, Kazinform has learned from the club’s press service.

    Rider roster includes Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Javier Romo (ESP), Nurbergen Nurlykhassym (KAZ).

    Sergey Yakovlev (KAZ), Orlando Main (ITA) are to serve as sports directors in race.


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!