Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Tirreno-Adriatico 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready for the famous Italian UCI WorldTour stage race Tirreno-Adriatico, which will be held from March 7th to 13th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Leonardo Basso (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), Gianni Moscon (ITA), Harold Tejada (COL), Simone Velasco (ITA).

Giuseppe Martinelli (ITA) and Stefano Zanini (ITA) will serve as sports directors in race.