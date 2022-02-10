Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Tour de la Provence 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.Pro stage race Tour de la Provence, which will be held in France from February 10th to 13th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Samuele Battistella (ITA), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Simone Velasco (ITA), Leonardo Basso (ITA), Artyom Zakharov (KAZ), and Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ).

Bruno Cenghialta (ITA), Dmitriy Fofonov (KAZ) will be the sports directors in race.