Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Tre Valli Varesine 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team is going to take part in the Italian one-day race Tre Valli Varesine, which will be held on October 4th.

Rider roster: Vicenzo Nibali (ITA), Miguel Angel Lopez (COL), David De La Cruz (ESP), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Stefan De Bod (RSA), Javier Romo (ESP), Simone Velasco (ITA), the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni (ITA), Stefano Zanini (ITA).

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».

Race information: https://www.trevallivaresine.com/it/index/

Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com











