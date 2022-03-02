Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Trofeo Laigueglia 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Trofeo Laigueglia, which will be held tomorrow, on March 2nd, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Gianni Moscon (ITA), Manuele Boaro (ITA), Fabio Felline (ITA), Samuele Battistella (ITA), Alexandr Riabushenko (BLR), Simone Velasco (ITA).

Alexandr Shefer (KAZ) will serve as sports director in race.