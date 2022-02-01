EN
    07:46, 01 February 2022

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready to kick off the 2022 season with the 2.Pro stage race Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, which is going to be held from February 2nd to 6th, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

    Rider roster: Manuele Boaro (ITA), David De La Cruz (ESP), Fabio Felline (ITA), Antonio Nibali (ITA), Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Alexandr Riabushenko (BLR) and Andrey Zeits (KAZ).

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer (KAZ), Mario Manzoni (ITA).



