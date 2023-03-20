EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 20 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023

    None
    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the oldest UCI WorldTour stage race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 20th to 26th.

    Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Joe Dombrowski, Gianni Moscon, Vadim Pronskiy, Harold Tejada, Simone Velasco, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

    Race information: https://www.voltacatalunya.cat/ca

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!