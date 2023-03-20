Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the oldest UCI WorldTour stage race Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, which will be held from March 20th to 26th.

Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Fabio Felline, Joe Dombrowski, Gianni Moscon, Vadim Pronskiy, Harold Tejada, Simone Velasco, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Bruno Cenghialta.

Race information: https://www.voltacatalunya.cat/ca

