    10:40, 10 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2023

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the Spanish one-day race Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia Costa Cálida, which will be held on February 11th.

    Rider roster: Luis Leon Sanchez, Yevgeniy Gidich, Fabio Felline, Vadim Pronskiy, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Artyom Zakharov, Gleb Brussenskiy, Kazinform cites the Team’s press service.

    Sports directors in race: Giuseppe Martinelli and Orlando Maini.

    Race information: https://www.vueltamurcia.es/es

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    Astana Sport Cycling
