Astana Qazaqstan Team rider finishes 2nd in Itzulia Basque Country Stage 2

Samuele Battistella of Astana Qazaqstan Team came 2nd on Stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country finished in the town of Kanbo, Kazinform News Agency learned reports citing Sports.kz

The stage ended with a sprint from a group of forty riders. Battistella launched a good sprint, but it was just not enough for the victory, the team's press service says.

French rider Paul Lapeшra from the Decathlon AG2R finished first. Italian Samuele Battistella from Astana is second, and Belgian Louis Vervaeke from Soudal-Quick-Step came third.

Other riders of Astana team showed following results: Gianmarco Garofoli - 17th, Martín López - 96th, Igor Chzhan - 127th, Anton Kuzmin - 128th, Ide Schelling - 143rd. Gleb Brussenskiy failed to reach the final.

Following today’s Stage Two Battistella moved up to 26th place in the overall standings