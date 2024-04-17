Astana Qazaqstan Team to compete in La Flèche Wallonne 2024

Astana Qazaqstan Team is continuing its Ardennes week with La Flèche Wallonne, which will be held in Belgium on April 17th, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website.

Rider roster: Samuele Battistella, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Anthon Charmig, Christian Scaroni, Igor Chzhan, Simone Velasco, Santiago Umba.

Sports directors in race are Dmitriy Fofonov, Stefano Zanini.

La Flèche Wallonne is an annual men's professional road cycle race held in April in Wallonia, Belgium. Today, La Flèche Wallonne is held mid-week, between the Amstel Gold Race and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.