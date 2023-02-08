EN
    08:44, 08 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team to take part in Muscat Classic and Tour of Oman

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in two events in Oman: Muscat Classic (February 10th) and Tour of Oman (February 11th to 15th).

    Rider roster: Mark Cavendish, Alexey Lutsenko, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Manuele Boaro, Harold Tejada, Leonardo Basso, Martin Laas, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer, Stefano Zanini.

    Race information: https://www.tour-of-oman.com/

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Photo: www.astana-qazaqstan.com

    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
