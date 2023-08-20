Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at BEMER Cyclassics 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the German one-day race BEMER Cyclassics, which will be held on August 20th.

Rider roster: Cees Bol, Simone Velasco, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Gleb Syritsa, Leonardo Basso, Davide Martinelli, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.

Sports director in race: Alexandr Shefer.

Race information: https://www.cyclassics-hamburg.de/en/

Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».