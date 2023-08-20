11:06, 20 August 2023 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at BEMER Cyclassics 2023
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the German one-day race BEMER Cyclassics, which will be held on August 20th.
Rider roster: Cees Bol, Simone Velasco, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Gleb Syritsa, Leonardo Basso, Davide Martinelli, Kazinform cites the Team’s official website.
Sports director in race: Alexandr Shefer.
Race information: https://www.cyclassics-hamburg.de/en/
Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».