    07:45, 11 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at Tour de Hongrie 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the 2.1 stage race Tour de Hongrie (Tour of Hungary), which will be held from May 11th to 15th.

    Rider roster: Samuele Battistella (ITA), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Michele Gazzoli (ITA), Davide Martinelli (ITA), Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ), the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Mario Manzoni (ITA), Orlando Maini (ITA).

    Race information: https://www.tourdehongrie.hu


