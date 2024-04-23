09:15, 23 April 2024 | GMT +6
Astana Qazaqstan Team to vie for top honors at Tour de Romandie 2024
Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Tour de Romandie, which will be held in Switzerland from April 23rd to 28th, Kazinform News Agency cites the team’s press service.
Rider roster: Alexey Lutsenko, Harold Tejada, Igor Chzhan, Henok Mulubrhan, Santiago Umba, Daniil Marukhin, Anton Kuzmin.
Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Mario Manzoni.
Supported by the General Partner “Samruk-Kazyna” and the Sports Support Foundation “SportQory”.