EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 07 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné

    None
    Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour stage race Critérium du Dauphiné, which will be held from June 4th to 11th in France.

    Rider roster: David De La Cruz, Manuele Boaro, Gianmarco Garofoli, Alexandr Riabushenko, Joe Dombrowski, Antonio Nibali, Andrey Zeits, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s official website.

    Sports directors in race: Dmitriy Fofonov, Sergey Yakovlev.

    Race information: https://www.criterium-du-dauphine.fr/en/

    Supported by the General Partner «Samruk-Kazyna» and the Sports Support Foundation «SportQory».


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Cycling
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!