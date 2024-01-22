Astana Qazaqstan Team wraps up first race of 2024 season

Astana Qazaqstan Team finished its first race in 2024 season – Santos Tour Down Under in Australia. The team got 5 Top-10 places with Max Kanter (6th, 9th, 5th, 7th in first four stages) and Christian Scaroni (8th in the final day), Kazinform News Agency cites the club’s press service.

At the same time due to a bad crash in Stage 3 (Christian Scaroni, Samuele Battistella and Michele Gazzoli involved) the team missed a chance to play a role in the fight for the General Classification.

Astana Sports Director Mark Renshaw sums up the team’s performance at the Tour Down Under:

“Although we did not get the results we wanted this week, I believe we are on a good trajectory for next racing weeks. We had some really bad luck with 3 riders crashing very heavy at speed on stage 3 and this hurt our GC objectives for the race. A big positive we take from this week is the performance of Max Kanter, he worked really well with Rüdiger Selig before he fell ill before Stage 5. The two riders will form a very good pair for the season and already the sprinter and lead-out relationship is formed. We finish the race on a good day with Christian Scaroni taking a very solid Top-10 on the GC day today, he still has some pain in the left wrist, but the legs are back firing and this is great for the team’s objective next week. I had a nice week leading the team as Sports Director in my first race with Stefano Zanini bringing me up to speed, I feel like I never left the sport and I’m very comfortable in the role”.