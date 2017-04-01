Astana railway station starts passenger screening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, officers of militarized railway guard the Astana railway station began screening passengers and baggage, Kazinform correspondent reports.





It is reported that since there is currently no terrorist threat in Kazakhstan, only suspicious persons will be subjects to inspection.





However, today in order to practice the knowledge gained during training, officers selectively check passengers' hand luggage and baggage under their superiors' control.





Bags are X-ray checked and passengers pass through arch metal detectors.





According to station's officials, in case prohibited items such as cold and firearms, flammable, poisonous and highly flammable explosive, corrosive and other dangerous substances are detected, passengers possesing them may be taken to the examination room.





As it was reported, yellow terror alert level in Kazakhstan was canceled on January 16, 2017. It was introduced on June 6, 2016 after the terrorist attack in Aktobe.





A moderate "yellow" level of danger is announced in case there is information that requires confirmation of the real possibility of committing an act (acts) of terrorism.











