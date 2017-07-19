Astana railway station to compete for architectural Oscar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Organizers of the World Architecture Festival WAF-2017 have published a list of finalists. Over 400 objects were shortlisted this year, among them the recently commissioned railway station in Astana, Krisha.kz report.

The new station competes in the Transport nomination with 13 other projects.

In accordance with the terms of the contest, the authors of the development - the architectural bureau Tabanlioglu - passed a rigorous selection and will present their project in Berlin this fall. The jury will announce the winners at the award ceremony on November 15-17.

WAF is an annual festival and awards ceremony for the architecture industry. The first Festival was held in Barcelona in 2008. Each year around 200 shortlisted projects compete for awards in 31 categories and only one of them is awarded the World Building of the Year title.

The construction of a new station began in Astana in 2014. The works were completed in May 2017, shortly before the EXPO-2017.