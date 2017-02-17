Astana rated among least disability-friendly cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is one of regions that could not realize their ambitious plans to adapt of social and transport infrastructure for people with disabilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan Svetlana Zhakupova, Akmola, Almaty and Kostanay regions are among the most advanced as up to 90 percent of facilities there are accessible for people with disabilities. Whereas East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, Mangistau regions lacking seriously in this respect as less that 50 percent of facilities there are really accessible. And there are metrics of 30 percent even in Astana

Ms. Zhakupova noted that no facility is 100 percent accessible for people with disabilities.



In 2016 only 132 of facilities were made accessible of 309 planned.



She added that it is not only authorities to be responsible for making cities more disability-friendly, but businesses as well.