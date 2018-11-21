EN
    18:57, 21 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana ready to host meeting of Astana Process heads of state

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is ready to host another round of negotiations of the guarantor-countries of the Astana Process, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told foreign diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan at the Wednesday meeting, Kazinform reports. 

    At the meeting, President Nazarbayev claimed Kazakhstan strongly supports the Astana Process, involving the Syrian government and opposition.

    "We back the establishment of the Syrian constitutional committee under the UN auspices. The 11th round of the negotiations is scheduled to take place later this month in Astana. We are ready to host the meetings of the Astana Process heads of state, if necessary," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    At the same time, the Head of State noted that stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan is of paramount importance for Kazakhstan and entire Central Asia.

    The Kazakh leader noted that Kazakhstan closely monitors processes in the country and would welcome the negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government. He added that Kazakhstan contributes to the socioeconomic development of Afghanistan and supports all forms of intra-Afghan dialogue.

     

     

