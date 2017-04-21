Astana ready to receive 2 mln tourists, authorities say

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana authorities assure that the city is ready to receive up to 2 million tourists, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As part of the preparations for the exhibition, the city is carrying out a large-scale modernization of the entire engineering, transport, communication, and social infrastructure. (...) In the three months, more than we expect more than two million people arrive in the city, 15 percent of them are foreigners. (...) In general, the city is ready to receive and accommodate more than two million tourists, " said the head of the Astana Convention Bureau, Saniyar Aitekenov.

According to him, there are enough hotels, hostels, and rental housing to accommodate all guests, and to the date, 20 percent of accommodation is already booked.