Astana receives an unexpected birthday gift from Polish delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of Polish pavilion at EXPO-2017 planted trees in the Botanical Garden of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Polish delegation decided to congratulate the residents of Astana in such an unusual way on the capital's birthday.





























According to Poland's Vice-Minister of Environment Slawomir Mazurek, His country highly praises Kazakhstanis determination to grow forests and develop "green" energy.









"On this special day for Kazakhstan and Astana, I would like to wish the residents and guests of the capital all the best. We remember Mr. President's very important visit to Poland and pleased with his idea of greening Kazakhstan, especially its capital. This is important not only for the city policy but also from the global perspective. Now, in the context of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017, it is crucial to talk about planting green areas and reducing the amount of carbon dioxide by growing forests," he stressed.





Deputy akim of Astana Yermek Amanshayev also congratulated Astana residents on the occasion. He once again emphasized the importance of the Head of State's call to expand the green belt of the capital.





"On behalf of Astana Akimat, allow me to congratulate all of you on this wonderful holiday - the Day of the Capital. A few days ago, opening the Astana Day festivities, President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the importance of the green belt of the capital, which we now have around the city. The Botanical Garden is the internal artery of this remarkable project. The Botanical Garden has great prospects, great undertakings are laid here, so we want to thank our Polish friends who brought 214 trees from Poland for this occasion," he said.





Representatives of other pavilions came to support the noble initiative of Polish delegations. It should be reminded that earlier Polish foresters shared with their Kazakh colleagues the secrets of successful reforestation and methods of earning money on forestry. The thematic conference was held in Poland's pavilion at EXPO-2017 within the framework of the Polish Days of the Forest.