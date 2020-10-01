Astana replaces two riders ahead of Giro d’Italia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team has replaced Kazakh riders Yuriy Natarov and Vadim Pronskiy for the upcoming Giro d’Italia, as they’ve been in close contact with their colleague Zhandos Bizhigitov, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic. Natarov and Pronskiy will be replaced by Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and Rodrigo Contreras, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Alexey Lutsenko also tested positive for COVID-19 before his participation at the World Championships, he’s been in isolation since this result but is asymptomatic, as he’s waiting for the results of his retests.

«It’s sad that we had to withdraw Yuriy Natarov and Vadim Pronskiy, as they all would’ve made their debut in the Giro d’Italia, but the protocol is very strict. Even while being asymptomatic, they could’ve spread the virus among their colleagues as they were in close contact with Zhandos Bizhigitov. We hope Zhandos Bizhigitov gets well soon and that all the other riders will test negative in the upcoming period to make sure they can participate in upcoming races,»General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov said.