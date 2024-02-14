Astana reports up to 126 thou SARS cases

Over 125 thousand SARS cases have been reported in Astana during the current epidemiological season, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Speaking at an online briefing, Astana city’s chief medical officer said that 126,433 SARS cases have been reported so far into the epidemiological season in the city.

During the last epidemiological season, 98,454 SARS cases have been recorded. The SARS incidence rate of the current epidemiological season is 1.1 times or 15% higher than that of last year, she said.

There has been a 1.1fold or 12% growth in SARS and influenza cases in the past week. SARS and influenza cases have increased among children under 14 by 1.2 times, schoolchildren by 1.5 times, students by 2.3 times, and pregnant women by 1.2 times.

The measles situation in Astana remains unfavorable. Since the beginning of the year, the capital has registered 2,278 primary and 609 confirmed cases of measles, including 429 among children under 14, said the Kazakh capital’s chief medical officer.

The measles incidence rate among adults has risen from 25.2 to 40.2 or by 37.3%, and that among children under 1 declined 15%, children aged one by 8.5%, and children aged two 21.3%.