Astana residents collect aid to victims of Shakhan building collapse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 118 people lived in the building there were 30 people in the collapsed section.

The humanitarian aid collection has began in different parts of the country.

"Astana residents who want to help people of Shakhtinsk in difficult situation can bring non-perishable food items on 3 January from 10:00 to 15:00 to the "White Wind" store at the intersection of Momyshuly and Satpayev Street, office on the third floor, entrance in the back. Starting tomorrow January 3 aid reception center will work from 10 am until 3 pm without break. Those who want to help can come to Friday inclusive...", wrote Yerlan Sairov on Facebook.

Authorities are going to determine the suitability of the building for further accommodation. Currently, residents are placed mainly with their relatives. In addition a heating point and kitchen opened at the local kindergarten.

Karaganda region administration will provide financial assistance to the families of those killed and injured.

As head of the press service of regional administration Alia Syzdykova said, families of those killed will receive 1 million tenge each. Admistration will also provide 500 thousand tenge to all injured who are currently in hospitals.

As it was reported, 9 bodies were retrieved from the rubble of them three men, three women and three children. DES of Karaganda region has provided official list of causalities. Among those killed are two babies born in 2016. Three families lost more than one member.

A 32-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. Two people were hospitalized.