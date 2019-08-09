Astana reveals Binck Bank Tour 2019 roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour event Binck Bank Tour, which will be held in Belgium and Netherlands from August 12th to 18th, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Team's line-up: Davide Ballerini, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Manuele Boaro, Laurens De Vreese, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev and Artyom Zakharov.

Stefano Zanini and Lars Michaelsen will serve as sports directors in race.