Astana reveals how it will reduce traffic congestion during EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passenger Transport and Motorways Department of Astana told about the measures the city plans to take to combat traffic congestion during EXPO 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the most effective measures, according to the experts, will be the so-called intercept parking.

"The intercepting parking implies that those wishing to visit the exhibition would leave their vehicles in parking lots and get to there by public transport. This measure significantly reduces the load on the road network and the number of congestion on the main roads. Intercept parking lots will be equipped with guard posts and an information system. Their launch is scheduled for May 25, 2017. Locations of parking lots: Astana circus, Kazakhstan Sports Complex, Palace of Schoolchildren, Astana Arena, Barys Arena, Duman Center, City Park, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, parking lots at Mangilik Yel, Restaurant MusicHall, Alatau Sports Complex, 31st Street, Khan Shatyr Shopping Center, the Department reports.

Another measure proposed measure is to change working schedules for different professions. As it was reported, the new schedule will be put into effect from June 1.

"Changing the working schedules is common practice in the world, and is used to reduce the load on transport systems. Establishment of flexible working schedules will significantly reduce the load on the city's road network, as well as environmental pollution, the number of stress and emergency situations on the roads, and save people considerable time spent on the road," the experts said.

In addition, movement of trucks exceeding 3.5 tons will be limited in the capital from 6 am to 11 pm. This restriction will be effective from June 7 to September 12, 2017.